'What connects our communities': Alberta concerned over COVID-19 vaccine mandate for truckers

Alberta's transportation minister says she is watching the unfolding situation involving the vaccine mandate for Canadian and U.S. truckers that could cause problems in the industry.

Transportation Minister Rajan Sawhney made a statement on the issue Saturday, saying that more than 50 per cent of Alberta's gross domestic product is delivered by truck, so the service is essential for the provincial economy.

"Alberta's transportation network is a vital part of our economy and it is what connects our communities. Even before the COVID-19 pandemic, the movement of goods, services and people supported and boosted Alberta’s economy," she wrote.

Sawhney also said the supply chain is "critical and fragile," as both the B.C. flooding and pandemic have shown.

"We have been working with our industry stakeholders throughout the pandemic to maintain an effective workforce and transportation network. We have also worked with the federal government to address the challenges faced by our industry, and we will continue to advocate for our interests," Sawhney said.

On Thursday, the federal government announced it would not be changing the rules for Canadian truckers to allow them to cross the Canada-U.S. border without proof of being vaccinated against COVID-19.

The change is despite an announcement made earlier in the week that Ottawa says "was provided in error."

Since the revelation, many truckers have said it adds another regulation that needs to be met to do their jobs.

The Canadian Trucking Alliance, in a statement to CTV News earlier this week, said the government's mandate would result in approximately 16,000 cross-border drivers leaving their jobs.