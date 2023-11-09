What's open and closed in Calgary over the Remembrance Day 2023 long weekend

Several ceremonies and services are taking place throughout Calgary on Saturday to mark Remembrance Day, including:

The city cautions that if you're planning to attend a Remembrance Day service or event, you should check the organization's website or contact them to confirm the event details first.

ROAD CLOSURES AND DETOURS

There will be several short-term road closures on Nov. 11 to accommodate Remembrance Day ceremonies.

Memorial Drive north will be closed between Fourth Street N.E. and 10 Street N.W., with local traffic to Sunnyside maintained, from 9:30 a.m. to 12 p.m., for the Field of Crosses.

The lower deck of the Centre Street Bridge will also be closed from 9:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.

In addition, the following areas will be closed between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. for the Calgary Highlanders Remembrance Day parade at Central Memorial Park:

12 Avenue S.W. between Fourth Street S.W. and Second Street S.W.;

13 Avenue S.W. between Fifth Street S.W. and Second Street S.W., with access to the Sheldon M. Chumir Health Centre maintained, and

Fourth Street S.W. between 12 Avenue S.W. and 13 Avenue S.W.

Here's a look at what's open and what's closed in Calgary over the Remembrance Day 2023 long weekend:

CALGARY TRANSIT

All veterans and accompanying family members will be able to ride Calgary Transit for free on Remembrance Day. Veterans wearing uniforms or bearing Veteran identification cards are eligible.

Calgary Transit will operate with a Saturday level of service on Nov. 11.

From Nov. 11 until early morning hours on Nov. 13, the Red Line will be closed between Lions Park Station and downtown. Shuttle buses will replace northbound train service to all stations from Seventh Street Station to Lions Park Station, and southbound to all stations from Lions Park Station to Eight Street Station.

For information on fares, schedules and service changes, you can visit calgarytransit.com.

CALGARY PARKING

No payment is required for on-street ParkPlus zones on Nov. 11.

Weekend rates will be in effect at most Calgary Parking parkades and surface lots, however, vehicles displaying a valid Alberta registered Veterans' license plate can park for free.

LANDFILLS

All three Calgary landfills will be open on Remembrance Day.

The East Calgary, Shepard and Spyhill landfills will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Nov. 11, then closed on Nov. 12.

On Nov 13, the Spyhill and Shepard landfills will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., which the East Calgary landfill will be open from 6 a.m. – 5 p.m.

CALGARY SOCCER CENTRE

The Soccer Centre will be closed on Remembrance Day.

LEISURE CENTRES

The Southland Leisure Centre is open on Remembrance Day.

Friday: 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. (facility, weight room) and 12 p.m. – 8 p.m. (pool, steam room)

Saturday: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. (facility, weight room) 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. (pool, steam room)

Sunday: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. (facility, weight room) and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (pool, steam room)

Monday: 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. (facility, weight room) and 1 p.m. – 9 p.m. (pool, steam room)

The Village Square Leisure Centre is closed on Remembrance Day.

DEVONIAN GARDENS

Devonian Gardens, located in the CORE Shopping Centre, is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday, 11:15 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday.

CITY OF CALGARY ART CENTRES

The Wildflower Arts Centre and North Mount Pleasant Arts Centre will be closed on Nov. 11.