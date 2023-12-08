What we know about Calgary's unsolved homicides of 2023

Of the 19 homicides Calgary has recorded so far in 2023, nine of them remain unsolved.

Documents presented at the November meeting of the Calgary Police Commission indicate the city's 2023 homicide numbers remain "lower than average."

In 2022, Calgary recorded 27 homicides, up slightly from the average and an increase from 21 recorded in 2021.

According to the documents, the Calgary Police Service remains "concerned about ongoing organized crime and gun violence."

As of Nov. 20, there were 89 shootings in Calgary, a 26 per cent decrease from the same period in 2022.

All of Calgary's unsolved homicides were the result of shootings.

The police commission noted that many recent shootings have been brazen and "put the lives of innocent Calgarians at risk."

One such shooting happened in the parking lot of Marlborough Park on Nov. 13 and resulted in the death of Rami Hajj Ali, a killing that remains unsolved.

CALGARY'S UNSOLVED HOMICIDES OF 2023

There are nine Calgary homicide cases from 2023 where no charges have been laid, including:

SARAH ALEXIS JORQUERA – ALLEY SHOOTING IN MARTINDALE

Sarah Alexis Jorquera, 15, was shot to death in an alley in northeast Calgary early Tuesday morning. (Photo courtesy Stephanie Topolnicki)Sarah Alexis Jorquera, 15, was shot to death in an alley in the 300 block of Martindale Drive N.E. at 1:30 a.m. on Tuesday, March 28.

She was in the front passenger seat of a vehicle at the time.

Police said the driver wasn't injured.

At the time, police said while the shooting was targeted, they were trying to determine if the people in the vehicle were the intended targets, or if it was a "tragic case of mistaken identity."

OMARR JAMAL CAMERON-BRAMWELL – KENSINGTON SAFEWAY DEATH

Police say 23-year-old Omarr Jamal Cameron-Bramwell, was killed in a shooting in southwest Calgary on Wednesday night.Omarr Jamal Cameron-Bramwell, 23, was pronounced dead outside the Kensington Safeway in the 400 block of 10 Street N.W. on Thursday, April 13.

He was shot at 9:30 p.m. while in the parking lot.

Police released photos of a dark-coloured Jeep Patriot believed to be connected, which was found in the 6800 block of Rundlehorn Drive N.E. later that same day after being set ablaze.

JAMES ALLAN FEENEY – SHOT TO DEATH IN MARTINDALE

James Allan Feeney (left) is shown in an updated photo with his brother Chris Feeney (right). (Calgary Police Service handout) James Allan Feeney, 33, was found dead in the 100 block of Martindale Boulevard N.E. on Saturday, April 29.

Two additional victims, both suffering from gunshot wounds, were transported to hospital in life-threatening condition.

Police say Feeney had multiple gunshot wounds.

JEREMY BURTON JIMMY – FOREST LAWN SHOOTING

Jeremy Burton Jimmy, 44, was killed on Friday, June 23, 2023.Jeremy Burton Jimmy, 44, was shot in the area of 17 Avenue S.E. and 43 Street S.E. at 5 a.m. on Friday, June 23.

Paramedics rushed him to hospital but he died from his injuries.

He was the city's ninth homicide victim of 2023.

DANNY TRUONG – MARKET MALL SHOOTING

Calgary police investigate a shooting outside Market Mall on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023 that killed 24-year-old Danny Truong of Calgary.Danny Truong, 23, was killed in a brazen shooting in the busy parking lot of Market Mall on the afternoon of Saturday, Aug. 12.

He was shot while sitting in the driver's side of a black Jeep parked near the mall's south entrance.

A white Volvo SUV is believed to be connected to the shooting.

Trong was Calgary's 12th homicide of 2023.

JORDAN JACQUES-VETTEN – CAPITOL HILL SHOOTING DEATH

Police investigate after a man was shot dead and killed on the front steps of a northwest Calgary home on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023. Jordan Jacques-Vetten, 33, was found suffering from gunshot wounds outside of a home in the 1700 block of 18 Avenue N.W. just before 4 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 9.

Jacques-Vetten's death in the community of Capitol Hill was the city's 14th homicide of 2023.

ALI SHAIET – SHOT THROUGH WINDOW OF PINERIDGE HOME

Ali Shaiet, 58, of Calgary, is shown in an undated social media photo. (Obtained by CTV News) Calgary police believe Ali Shaiet, 58, was shot to death through the window of a home in the 2000 block of 65 Street N.E. around noon on Sunday, Sept. 24.

A neighbour who spoke to CTV News described hearing three gunshots.

RAMI HAJJ ALI – SHOT IN MARLBOROUGH PARK PARKING LOT

Rami Hajj Ali is Calgary's 18th homicide victim of 2023. (Obtained by CTV News)Rami Hajj Ali, 23, was Calgary's 18th homicide of 2023.

He was killed in the parking lot of the Trans Canada Centre, in the 1400 block of 52 Street N.E., just before 2 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 13.

Two other people were injured in the shooting. Both were taken to hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries.

Two teenage brothers were originally charged in connection with the death, but the charges were later stayed.

THANE CAMERON CLAYTON – BELTLINE DRIVE-BY SHOOTING

Calgary police investigate a deadly shooting in the 600 block of 10 Avenue S.W. on Thursday, Nov. 30, 2023. Thane Cameron Clayton, 40, was shot to death while walking in the 600 block of 10th Avenue S.W. on Thursday, Nov. 30.

Police say it's believed he was not from the Calgary area.

"He has ties to Vancouver, B.C.; Edmonton, Alta. and Halifax, N.S.," police said in a news release.

Police have released a photo of a newer-model blue Honda Pilot believed to be connected.

"CCTV footage shows the vehicle travelled eastbound and westbound on 10 Avenue S.W., and remained in the area of 10 Avenue S.W. and Sixth Street S.W., prior to the murder," police said.

After the shooting, police say the vehicle headed south on Sixth Street S.W. and ran a red light at 11 Avenue S.W., before turning onto westbound 13 Avenue S.W.

Clayton was Calgary's 19th homicide of 2023.

Anyone with information pertaining to any of the above homicides is asked to call police at 403-266-1234.

Tips can also be sent anonymously through Crime Stoppers.