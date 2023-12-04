Blue SUV used in brazen Beltline homicide sought by Calgary police

CALGARY
    Calgary police have released a photo of a vehicle they're searching for as they investigate the city's 19th homicide of the year.

    Thane Cameron Clayton, 40, was shot to death in the 600 block of 10 Avenue S.W. on Thursday, Nov. 30.

    Police say Clayton was walking west when a dark-coloured SUV pulled up beside him and fired several shots before driving off.

    On Monday, police released a photo of a newer-model blue Honda Pilot, asking for anyone with information about the vehicle or its driver to contact them.

    "CCTV footage shows the vehicle travelled eastbound and westbound on 10 Avenue S.W., and remained in the area of 10 Avenue S.W. and Sixth Street S.W., prior to the murder," police said in a news release.

    After the shooting, police say the vehicle headed south on Sixth Street S.W. and ran a red light at 11 Avenue S.W., before turning onto westbound 13 Avenue S.W.

    "It then continued west on 13 Avenue S.W. until turning south on 11 Street S.W."

    Anyone with information or dash-cam footage from the area is asked to call police at 403-266-1234.

    Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers.

