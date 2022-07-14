When will Alberta expand fourth dose eligibility?

Although many provinces across Canada now allow adults to book in for their second booster shot of COVID-19 vaccines, Alberta still has not expanded its eligibility.

Currently, only Albertans who are 70 years old and above, Indigenous people aged 65 and older and seniors who live in a congregate care setting are eligible for a fourth vaccine dose.

Ontario is the latest province to increase eligibility for fourth doses, offering bookings to anyone over the age of 18 as of Thursday.

When asked by CTV News if Alberta would be following suit, a spokesperson for Alberta Health said they are "reviewing the latest guidance on expansion of access to fourth doses" and will provide an update "in the near future."

"As we continue to live with COVID, vaccines will continue to be critical in protecting our health, our loved ones and the health-care system. This is why we continue to encourage Albertans to get every dose of vaccine that they are eligible for," Lisa Glover said in an email to CTV News.

Alberta's Health Minister Jason Copping will be speaking at an event in Calgary on Thursday, at which time its expected he will be asked about plans for Alberta's rollout.

Click here to learn more about fourth dose eligibility across Canada.