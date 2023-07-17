Woman found dead inside northwest Calgary home

Police are investigating a suspicious death after a woman's body was found inside a home in Bowness on Sunday morning. Police are investigating a suspicious death after a woman's body was found inside a home in Bowness on Sunday morning.

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina