Woman found shot in southeast Calgary

Calgary police are investigating after a woman was found shot on Monday morning.

Police say they located the victim just before 7 a.m. near the intersection of 17 Avenue and 38 Street S.E.

Officials told CTV News the victim was seriously injured, but aren't sure exactly where the shooting had taken place.

EMS took her in serious condition to Foothills Medical Centre.

CPS hasn't figured out where the shots came from either and it's not known if the victim had been targeted.

This is a developing story and we will have further details when they are available...