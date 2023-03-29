Woman in custody, charges pending following Lions Park LRT station stabbing

Calgary police say they've arrested a woman in connection with a stabbing at the Lions Park LRT station that stemmed from an altercation between several individuals.

Charges against the woman are pending.

Officers with the CPS district operations team responded around 8 p.m. on Tuesday, and discovered two women suffering from apparent stab wounds and a third woman injured as well.

One of the injured women was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition.

The other two were also taken to hospital, but their conditions were not considered life-threatening.

The latter two women have since been released from hospital, police said in a release issued on Wednesday.

Police have not released the name of or details about the woman arrested.

But police did say on Wednesday the women involved in Tuesday night's altercation all knew each other.

"Public spaces need to be safe for the public and this type of violent behaviour will not be tolerated," CPS Superintendent Cliff O'Brien said in Wednesday's release.

Investigation into the incident continues, and anyone with information is asked to call the CPS directly at 403-266-1234 or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 or calgarycrimestoppers.org, or through the P3 Tips app.