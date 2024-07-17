CALGARY
Calgary

    • Wood's Homes asks Calgarians for donations of hot weather supplies

    Officials at a Calgary mental health facility are looking for donations to help protect the city's most vulnerable amid the ongoing heat wave.

    Wood's Homes, a mental health centre for youth, says its supply of bottled water was used up during recent indoor water restrictions, and now it’s desperate for supplies.

    The non-profit’s Inglewood Opportunity Hubis looking for donations of bottled water – and several other items – to help create cooling kits.

    "When a young person is living inner city without shelter, the heat is literally unbearable," said Bjorn Johansson, CEO of Wood’s Homes, in a Wednesday news release.

    "Access to a simple cooling kit can provide the essentials that make a person experiencing homelessness’ horrible day into a tolerable one."

    Cooling kits are bags filled with essential items that can help someone on a hot summer day, like water and sunscreen.

    Calgarians are encouraged to either make their own cooling kits and donate them, or donate the needed items, including:

    • Bottled water;
    • Gatorade or juice boxes;
    • Sun protection, like hats, sun visors, sunscreen and light shirt ;
    • Hygiene products like wet wipes, deodorant and lip balm;
    • Seasonal foot protection like sandals and flip-flops;
    • Granola bars and fruit snacks;
    • Reusable water bottles; and
    • Durable bags and backpacks.

    Donations can be dropped off at Wood's Homes' Inglewood location (1008 14 St. S.E.) and Parkdale location (805 37 St. N.W.)

