'Worked hard to get where he was': Calgary basketball player victim in fatal shooting

Calgary basketball player and coach John Smith was shot and killed in the downtown core early Sunday. (Facebook) Calgary basketball player and coach John Smith was shot and killed in the downtown core early Sunday. (Facebook)

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Edmonton

Vancouver

Vancouver Island

Atlantic

Toronto

Ottawa

Montreal

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina

Saskatoon