Wranglers win fourth in a row, topping the Moose in Winnipeg

The Wranglers showed the Flames how to win in Winnipeg Friday night.

In a weird bit of synchronicity, the Wranglers defeated the Moose 3-2, the night before the Flames try to end a seven game losing streak on the same ice against the Jets.

Cole Schwindt scored the first two goals for the Wranglers, with Walker Duehr adding the third.

Jeff Malott and Evan Polei scored 25 secods apart for the Moose.

Dustin Wolf stopped 24 shots for the Wranglers.

The victory lifted the Wranglers' record above .500, to 6-5.

Their next game of the team's four game road trip is Friday night against Bakersfield.