You can expect the snow and clouds to clear out quick, but it's still a cool week ahead

Well, this snow is just a one-day thing.

The flakes will clear out overnight.

The clouds will start clearing out Tuesday morning.

But be prepared for a cold start.

It will feel like -11 with the wind chill at 8 a.m.

Just a high of 6 C for the afternoon with sunshine.

The daytime highs will remain in the single digits for the work week.

We should bounce back into the double digits for the weekend.