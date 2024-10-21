CALGARY
Calgary

    • You can expect the snow and clouds to clear out quick, but it's still a cool week ahead

    Well, this snow is just a one-day thing.

    The flakes will clear out overnight.

    The clouds will start clearing out Tuesday morning.

    But be prepared for a cold start.

    It will feel like -11 with the wind chill at 8 a.m.

    Just a high of 6 C for the afternoon with sunshine.

    The daytime highs will remain in the single digits for the work week.

    We should bounce back into the double digits for the weekend.

     

