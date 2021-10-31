Young girl and male youth sent to hospital following southwest Calgary crash

CALGARY -

Calgary EMS confirm to CTV News that a young girl and male youth were both taken to hospital following a crash on Richmond Road S.W.

Officials say the incident took place at about 2 p.m., near Sarcee Trail S.W.

Three vehicles were involved in the crash, and EMS says a school-aged girl was taken to the Alberta Children's Hospital in non-life-threatening condition.

A male in his late teens suffered minor injuries and was taken to Foothills Medical Centre for treatment.

Traffic was detoured through the area for a short time while police conducted an investigation.

There is no word on any charges.