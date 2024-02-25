CALGARY
    • 1 dead after an avalanche Sunday in Crowsnest Pass

    A 46-year-old man from Magrath, Alta., died in an avalanche in the back country between Carbondale and Castle Mountain Ski Resort Sunday.

    RCMP say it happened around 1:00 p.m. Sunday afternoon.

    Two men and two children were snowmobiling when an avalanche occurred.

    One of the men escaped with both children, but the second man was buried in the snow.

    Pincher Creek RCMP, with the assistance of Southwestern Alberta Regional Search Rescue K9 and handler from Fernie Search and Rescue and Alberta Conservation, recovered and retrieved the body about 30 minutes after the avalanche occurred.

    The man's body has been taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

    Castle Mountain Ski Resort is in the Westcastle Valley and is approximately 270 kilometres from Calgary, 140 kilometres from Lethbridge, and 50 kilometres west of Pincher Creek.

    According to Avalanche Canada, the avalanche hazard in that area of the province is listed as considerable to high.

