2 people shot and killed by Calgary police on Memorial Drive
Calgary police have closed Memorial Drive in both directions between Edmonton Trail and St. George's Drive N.E. after shooting two suspects.
EMS say two people were declared dead at the scene.
According to police, the incident started when officers began following a cube van that was being driven erratically, and engaged in a low-speed chase westbound on Memorial Drive near 18 Street S.E. shortly before 10:15 a.m. on Monday.
At one point, police put up barricades to stop the vehicle from accessing the downtown core.
The situation then escalated to shots being fired by police.
The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) is investigating, as is standard in all instances where serious injury or death may have been caused by police.
Singh calling for foreign interference special rapporteur Johnston to step aside
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh is pushing for special rapporteur David Johnston to 'step aside' from his role examining the issue of foreign interference before he embarks on public hearings.
New Democrat MP says she is target of foreign interference by China
New Democrat MP Jenny Kwan says Canada's spy agency has told her she is an ongoing target of the Chinese government.
Northern B.C., Alberta and all of Ontario under 'high' to 'extreme' wildfire risk: What to know
There's a heightened risk of wildfires across the country during what has been one of the earliest fire seasons on record. From British Columbia to Nova Scotia, here's where the risk is highest.
'Tragedies occur far too often': Canada Safety Council shares swimming safety tips
With the summer swimming season fast approaching, the Canada Safety Council is reminding people to be careful and take measures to prevent drowning, especially after three children died just days apart.
Albertans head to polls in what's expected to be very close election between UCP, NDP
In Alberta today, the United Conservative Party is looking to win a second consecutive majority government while the NDP is fighting to regain the office it lost in 2019.
Provinces must seek anti-smoking measures in Big Tobacco settlement: health groups
Three national health organizations want Canada's premiers to push for initiatives to reduce smoking during settlement negotiations with major tobacco companies, years after provinces sued to recoup health-care costs.
BREAKING | B.C. woman Madison Scott found dead 12 years after being reported missing
Exactly 12 years after she was reported missing, police announced Madison Scott was found dead in central B.C.
WATCH | Dashcam video shows out-of-control Nova Scotia wildfire
Dashcam footage shows the extent of the Tantallon wildfire as it raged in Hammonds Plains, N.S.
Body of 12-year-old Winnipeg boy who fell into Sturgeon Falls found
The body of a 12-year-old boy from Winnipeg who fell into Sturgeon Falls on Saturday has been found.
Some of the memorable comments made during Alberta election campaign
Candidates for both the United Conservative Party and New Democrats have been campaigning over the last four weeks for their party to form the next Alberta government. Here are some memorable quotes from the campaign.
DEVELOPING | 'Unfolding police incident' in North Vancouver
Mounties in North Vancouver are asking the public to avoid the area near Mosquito Creek Trail due to an "unfolding police incident" that has also closed a stretch of the Upper Levels Highway.
BREAKING | Man accused of mass stabbing in North Vancouver, B.C., pleads guilty to all charges
Yannick Bandaogo, the man accused of a March 2021 stabbing spree in North Vancouver that killed one and injured six, has pleaded guilty to all the charges he faced.
Halifax-area wildfire still out of control, 'many' structures destroyed
Officials say a wildfire that began in the Upper Tantallon, N.S., area Sunday afternoon is ongoing and still not under control.
Shelburne County wildfire out of control, about 1,500 evacuated
Roughly 450 homes have been evacuated in Shelburne County as a wildfire burns out of control over thousands of hectares.
400 homes evacuated, one destroyed by forest fires in southwestern New Brunswick
About 400 homes in southwestern New Brunswick have been evacuated because of forest fires that began Sunday after an all-terrain vehicle that burst into flames.
6 cougars killed near Victoria after attacks on sheep farms
Conservation officers have captured and killed six cougars near Victoria this year in response to multiple predatory attacks on sheep farms.
B.C. minimum wage rises to $16.75 on June 1
British Columbia’s lowest paid workers are getting a pay hike this week, going from $15.65 to $16.75 per hour.
Tent caterpillars infesting Vancouver Island
Huge masses of tent caterpillars are being seen among trees and hedges across Vancouver Island.
More than half of GTA condo investors losing money on properties: report
A new report says for the first time ever, more than half of newly-completed condo investors in the Greater Toronto Area were losing money on their rental properties last year — and its authors expect the trend to persist.
Engaged couple shot dead fleeing landlord after house dispute near Hamilton, Ont., police say
A 'truly innocent' engaged couple was shot dead while attempting to flee their attacker outside their home after a landlord-tenant dispute escalated on Saturday night, according to police.
Family of Quebec woman slain in 2017 suing police, says negligence led to killing
The family of a Quebec woman who was murdered by her ex-boyfriend in 2017 has filed a lawsuit against the local police department, alleging that negligence by officers led directly to her death.
Quebec driver sentenced to 8 months after swerving to avoid ducks caused fatal collision
A Quebec driver who caused the death of another motorist when he swerved his truck to avoid hitting a family of ducks on the road has been sentenced to eight months in jail and a three-year driving ban.
Launch of Francization Quebec: a new portal for anyone who wants to learn French
As of June 1, anyone wishing to learn or improve their command of the French language will have to register via the Francisation Quebec portal, the government's new single point of service for coordinating all French language learning services.
Construction season in Ottawa begins with $800M in projects
It's officially construction season in Ottawa. The city is spending $800 million toward projects across Ottawa, including a major reconstruction of Albert, Slater, Queen and Bronson.
Ottawa police officer helps rescue infant after dad accidentally locks keys in car
Ottawa police are praising a local dad for quickly calling for help Sunday afternoon when he accidentally locked his keys in his car, and his infant child along with them.
Augusta driver blew 3x the legal limit on Highway 416
Ontario Provincial Police say a driver from Augusta Township is facing an impaired driving charge after someone on Highway 416 spotted a vehicle moving erratically.
Motorcyclist taken to hospital after crash in Cambridge
A motorcyclist has been taken to hospital after a crash on Pinebush Road in Cambridge.
House hit with gunfire in Brantford, shell casings found: police
Brantford police are looking into reports of shots fired after a home was allegedly hit with gunfire.
Saskatoon Catholic schools' office splattered with rainbow paint
Following the leak of a controversial email, Greater Saskatoon Catholic Schools' downtown office was hit with an apparent act of vandalism Monday morning.
Saskatoon apartment fire that left 26 homeless may have been arson, investigator says
Twenty-six people have been rehoused to a local hotel after a suspicious fire that forced an entire four-storey west side apartment building to evacuate on Sunday night.
12-metre high flames to greet Saskatoon Circle Drive commuters Tuesday morning
Drivers on Circle Drive South may see a flame over 12 metres high emanating from SaskEnergy infrastructure on Tuesday morning, but the provincial Crown says it’s all part of the plan.
BREAKING | Small plane crashes at North Bay airport, minor injuries
A small plane has crashed at North Bay airport Monday and minor injuries are being reported.
Driver in critical condition after hitting moose on Highway 69 in Greater Sudbury
One person is in critical condition after hitting a moose on Highway 69 in Greater Sudbury on Friday night, police say.
Body of 12-year-old Winnipeg boy who fell into Sturgeon Falls found
The body of a 12-year-old boy from Winnipeg who fell into Sturgeon Falls on Saturday has been found.
Winnipeg forecasting $27 million deficit
The City of Winnipeg’s rainy day fund could be running dry.
Kerry Smith running as Liberal candidate in Portage-Lisgar byelection
The Liberal Party has named its candidate for the upcoming Portage-Lisgar byelection
Weekend tornado near Regina confirmed as first in Canada of 2023
The first twister of 2023 in the country touched down near Regina over the weekend, according to an analysis from the Northern Tornadoes Project (NTP).
Intense thunderstorm leads to flooded streets in Regina
A ferocious thunderstorm that pelted Regina with heavy rain, hail and a tornado led to traffic hold ups and business closures across the city.
'It was shocking': Car fire in downtown Strasbourg causes surprise for residents
Residents in Strasbourg were in for an odd and dangerous surprise over the weekend, as a vehicle burst into flames on the town's main street.