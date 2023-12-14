2 Siksika men face multiple charges in relation to armed robbery of Gleichen cannabis store

Two residents of Siksika Nation face charges in relation to a November armed robbery of a Gleichen, Alta. cannabis store.

On Nov. 27, Gleichen RCMP responded to a report of an armed robbery at the cannabis store, where they say two suspects came into the store with a weapon and demanded cannabis products.

Both suspects fled in a stolen vehicle with cannabis products.

On Dec. 7, following an investigation, members of the Southern Alberta District Crime Reduction Unit (SAD CRU) along with members of the Gleichen RCMP, executed a search warrant on a residence in Siksika.

Brandon Royal, 23, was arrested and charged with the following:

Robbery with a firearm;

Wearing a disguise with intent;

Two charges of failing to comply with a release order;

Two charges of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose;

Two charges of possession of a firearm contrary to order;

Possess a firearm knowing its serial number has been altered, defaced, or removed;

Unauthorized possession of a firearm;

Unauthorized possession of a firearm knowing he was not the holder of a licence; and

Careless use of a prohibited firearm.

After a bail hearing, Royal was remanded into custody. He’s scheduled to appear in court on Thursday, Dec.14.

On Dec. 12, SAD CRU executed a second warrant on a Siksika residence where they arrested Kyler Wolfear, 24.

Wolfear faces the following charges.

Wearing a disguise with intent;

Robbery with a firearm;

Unauthorized possession of a firearm;

Possession of a firearm contrary to order;

Two charges of possession of a firearm for a dangerous purpose;

Possess a firearm knowing its serial number has been altered, defaced, or removed;

Unauthorized possession of a firearm;

Unauthorized possession of a firearm knowing he was not the holder of a licence;

Two counts of fail to comply with release order; and

Possession of stolen property over $500.

Following a bail hearing, Wolfear was remanded into custody. He’s scheduled to appear in court in Siksika on Thursday, Dec. 14.