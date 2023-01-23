23-year-old charged in Calgary crash that killed skateboarder

Calgary police investigate after a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle on Fourth Street N.E. between Bedfield Gate and Huntstrom Drive on July 28, 2022. Calgary police investigate after a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle on Fourth Street N.E. between Bedfield Gate and Huntstrom Drive on July 28, 2022.

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina