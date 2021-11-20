3 cases of COVID-19 reported at first-ever outbreak at Alberta Children's Hospital

Health authorities say three cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed at the Alberta Children's Hospital, prompting an outbreak status at the facility of the first time in the pandemic.

Alberta Health says all three cases, which are active, are in healthcare workers who were stationed in one unit.

It's the only Calgary hospital currently under an outbreak status, but Alberta Health Services (AHS) says there are nine other health centres in Alberta that have reported cases of the disease in workers and patients.

Strict protocols and "rigorous" infection control practices are in place, AHS says.

"All healthcare workers are asked to self-assess for COVID-19 symptoms and exposure risk using a screening tool before reporting to a site for their shift, and our frontline teams are practicing continuous masking and diligent hand hygiene practices while at work," it wrote on its website.

All visitors, including designated family/support persons, are told to follow all appropriate measures set out by the hospital.

Albertans who are feeling unwell should avoid entering any health facility.