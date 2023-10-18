37 students treated after bear spray dispersed near Airdrie middle school

Mounties out of Airdrie are investigating after 37 students at a school in the southern Alberta city were indirectly struck by bear spray.

The incident occurred just before 1 p.m. on Wednesday, outside École Airdrie Middle School.

According to RCMP, an altercation among youths who do not attend the school resulted in bear spray being used and nearby students were affected.

None were directly sprayed, RCMP say.

CTV News Calgary has been told it was recess when this occurred, and the bear spray drifted to the playground.

Emergency personnel and school staff treated the affected students.

In a letter to parents, school prinicipal Erhayat Ozcan confirmed what the Mounties had released.

Ozcan also said the youths not from the school appeared to be in their late teens.

"We take all threats and actions that could impact the safety and wellbeing of our students and staff seriously and have processes and protocols to address those situations. Due to privacy and RCMP investigation we are not able to share further details but want you to know what happened and that we are addressing it," Ozcan said.

"We understand this is an upsetting situation and I encourage you to please let me know if your children need any additional support."

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Airdrie RCMP at 403-945-7200.

Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, P3Tips.com or through the P3 Tips app.