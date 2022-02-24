4 homes damaged in southeast Calgary fire

A fire in southeast Calgary damaged four homes Thursday, including two that was nearly destroyed.

Calgary Fire Department received the first call about the fire on Cranfield Crescent S.E. at 6:45 p.m.

Arriving crews observed a significant amount of smoke and flames and called a second alarm blaze.

Firefighters say the home where the fire was believed to have begun as well as a neighbouring home received extensive damage.

Two other homes had exterior damage.

Neighbours and Calgary firefighters went door-to-door in the area to evacuate 10 homes, said a Calgary Fire Department battalion chief who was on scene.

Two people were transported to South Health Campus for smoke inhalation. A third person was checked on scene for injuries.

There's no word yet on what caused the fire.

Police were on scene directing traffic. Roads were closed in the area.