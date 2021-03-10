CALGARY -- Seven new COVID-19 cases have been found in workers at Calgary grocery stores, and Sobeys Inc. says 11 others were detected at one of its stores in Rocky Mountain House, Alta.

Loblaw Companies Ltd., Sobeys Inc. and Co-op have all been recording the number of infected workers at any of their stores during the entire pandemic.

The companies have been doing so in order to inform their customers about any possible contact they may have had with workers who could be contagious with the disease.

"Given the important role we play in our communities, we are prepared for all possible situations, including a positive test for COVID-19 in our stores," Loblaws wrote in a statement on their website.

"In these cases, we work closely with public health and follow their guidance to ensure proper notification of close contacts and required cleaning and sanitization in our stores."

Since the last update, there have been seven new cases at Calgary stores:

Loblaw

An employee at the Real Canadian Superstore (100 Country Village Rd. N.E., Calgary) tested positive March 10 (last worked Feb. 28);

An employee at the Wholesale Club, (222-58 Ave. S.E., Calgary) tested positive March 9 (last worked Feb. 28);

An employee at the Real Canadian Superstore (100-15915 Macleod Tr. S.E., Calgary) tested positive March 8 (last worked March 1);

An employee at the Shoppers Drug Mart (6455 Macleod Tr. S., Unit 24, Calgary) tested positive March 5 (last worked March 3) and;

An employee at the Real Canadian Superstore (#100, 20 Heritage Meadows Way S.E., Calgary) tested positive March 4 (last worked March 1).

Sobeys

An employee at the Safeway (200 Stewart Green S.W., Calgary) tested positive March 6 (last worked March 4).

Co-op

An employee at the Dalhouse Food Centre tested positive March 5 (last worked Feb. 28).

11 CASES IN ROCKY MOUNTAIN HOUSE SOBEYS

Sobeys Inc. also included brief details about 11 COVID-19 cases found in franchisee workers at its location in Rocky Mountain House.

One of the cases was found on March 9, one on March 8, three on March 7, two on March 6, three on March 5 and one on March 4.

All of them worked shifts at some point in late February to early March.

Alberta Health says it has been made aware of an outbreak of COVID-19 at the store and according to its records, there are 12 active cases there.

It has not been included in the provincial breakdown so far.

There are no further details about any of the infected employees, including in what areas they worked in their respective stores.