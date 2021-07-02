CALGARY -- Seven people from two families were killed in an early-morning fire in Chestermere, Alta. on Friday. Five others — an adult and four children — managed to escape.

The fire began about 2:30 a.m. in the city about 16 kilometres east of Calgary.

Among the dead are a 38-year-old male, a 38-year-old female, a 35-year-old male, a 12-year-old male, a 12-year old female, an eight-year-old female and a four-year-old male.

Calgary Imam Syed Soharwardy with the Islamic Supreme Council of Canada said two families, who were both Muslim, were living in the home.

One family had been in Calgary for a long time and the other had recently moved from Ontario.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

This is a developing story and will be updated throughout the day.