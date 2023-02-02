A steady west wind weekend for Calgary

Models continue backing off on Thursday’s high temperature, but I still say we split the difference.

Later this afternoon, we’ll get back to west wind, and should find our way out of this hole that we’ve started the morning in. Overnight conditions from Thursday to Friday are also going to pick up, leaving us with fairly mild low temperatures – but, they’re still plenty cold enough to generate that thaw/melt cycle that nobody is particularly fond of.

The early outlook for our temperature trend shows a marginal dip out to the coming midweek, but our seasonal normal line will remain beneath any forecast changes.

Elsewhere in the province and nation:

I won’t run the gamut, but:

BC: snowfall warnings, winter storm warnings

Everywhere else: Extreme cold warnings or extreme cold advisories (in the grey)

Southern ON, QU: Snow squall watches

The polar vortex is doing a number. Elsewhere. Everywhere-elsewhere. Calgary’s current wind chill has slipped below projections and is sitting at -27 in the 6 o’clock hour. I hope this map contextualizes it a bit. We’re doing just fine – especially moving forward.

YOUR FIVE-DAY CALGARY FORECAST

Thursday

Partly cloudy, early scattered flurries

Daytime high: -3 C

Evening: some cloud, low -3 C

Friday

Partly cloudy

Daytime high: 5 C

Evening: some cloud, low -4 C

Saturday

Sunny

Daytime high: 6 C

Evening: some cloud, low -2 C

Sunday

Partly cloudy

Daytime high: 5 C

Evening: mainly clear, low -2 C

Monday

Partly cloudy

Daytime high: 5 C

Evening: mainly clear, low -3 C

Shameless plug of a dear friend, as an opening thank you to Chris Ratzlaff, who runs the Alberta Aurora Chasers Facebook group (definitely worth the check!) and asked for ZTF requests. So, enjoy the deluge of photographs that have come in! We’ll start with Cam’s pic:

Second, we have Travis’s pic:

