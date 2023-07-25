Ailing 11-year-old Bactrian camel euthanized at Wilder Institute/Calgary Zoo

The Wilder Institute/Calgary Zoo says over the past month, Bactrian camel Ollie lost a significant amount of weight and developed infections in his legs that made it difficult for him to walk.

