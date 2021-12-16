Alberta Badlands named 'most enchanting region' of Canada by U.S. travel guide

The hoodoos, stone formations cut into the rock from when Alberta was once an ocean, are just one of the natural wonders of the province's Badlands. (Supplied/Travel Lemming) The hoodoos, stone formations cut into the rock from when Alberta was once an ocean, are just one of the natural wonders of the province's Badlands. (Supplied/Travel Lemming)

Calgary Top Stories