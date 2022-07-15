Alberta Gymnastics Federation suspends Lethbridge coach charged with sex assault

Alberta Gymnastics Federation suspends Lethbridge coach charged with sex assault

Jamie Ellacott, a former gymnastics coach with the Lethbridge Gymnastics Academy, was arrested on July 12 and charged with sexual offences involving a seven-year-old girl. (File) Jamie Ellacott, a former gymnastics coach with the Lethbridge Gymnastics Academy, was arrested on July 12 and charged with sexual offences involving a seven-year-old girl. (File)

