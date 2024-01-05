Alberta man faces multiple charges in relation to Picture Butte salon break-in

A Monarch, Alberta man faces multiple charges following an investigation into a late December break-in at a Picture Butte salon.

On December 27, Coaldale RCMP responded to a report of a break and enter at the salon. While investigating, police learned that a suspect had written cheques to himself using cheques stolen during the break-in.

On Jan.4, officers executed a search warrant at a Monarch residence, where police seized a .22 calibre rifle, 12 grams of methamphetamine, ammunition, and other pieces of evidence.

Lance Trapp, 36, of Monarch has been charged with the following:

Fraud under $5,000;

Possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000;

Possession of unauthorized firearm;

Unauthorized possession of a firearm;

Careless use of a firearm; and

Fail to comply with a summons.

Following a bail hearing, Trapp was remanded into custody. He’s scheduled to appear in court Friday, Jan. 5.