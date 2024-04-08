Alberta minor hockey volunteer charged in alleged sexual assault involving teenage boys

A volunteer with the Sundre Minor Hockey Association is facing several charges related to an alleged sexual assault involving teenagers.

In a news release Monday, RCMP said it launched an investigation and determined there were four victims, who were all teenage boys.

Alexa Suitor, 32, of Sundre, has been arrested and charged with sexual interference, sexual assault and four counts of making sexually explicit material available to a child.

She was released on conditions to appear in court in Didsbury on April 22.

RCMP said no further information will be released, as the matter is before the courts, and to protect the victims’ privacy.

Sundre is located approximately 115 kilometres northwest of Calgary.