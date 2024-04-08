CALGARY
Calgary

    • Alberta minor hockey volunteer charged in alleged sexual assault involving teenage boys

    A file photo of an RCMP cruiser. (Sean Amato/CTV News Edmonton) A file photo of an RCMP cruiser. (Sean Amato/CTV News Edmonton)
    Share

    A volunteer with the Sundre Minor Hockey Association is facing several charges related to an alleged sexual assault involving teenagers.

    In a news release Monday, RCMP said it launched an investigation and determined there were four victims, who were all teenage boys.

    Alexa Suitor, 32, of Sundre, has been arrested and charged with sexual interference, sexual assault and four counts of making sexually explicit material available to a child.

    She was released on conditions to appear in court in Didsbury on April 22.

    RCMP said no further information will be released, as the matter is before the courts, and to protect the victims’ privacy.

    Sundre is located approximately 115 kilometres northwest of Calgary.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    LIVE UPDATES

    LIVE UPDATES Watch the solar eclipse live here

    Millions of people in Canada will have the chance to witness a rare total solar eclipse today. You can watch it all live here.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton

    Lethbridge

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News