Alberta shut down 21 day homes in two years due to 'imminent threats' to children: provincial data

Child safety advocates says the current system for reporting child safety concerns in Alberta needs to be fixed. Child safety advocates says the current system for reporting child safety concerns in Alberta needs to be fixed.

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina