CALGARY -- Parents and guardians in Alberta who are struggling to teach their children from home can breathe a sigh of relief as Education Minister Adriana LaGrange confirms students in Alberta will return to school in the second week of January.

LaGrange took to Twitter on Monday to thank the province's teachers, support staff and parents for the hard work they've put in to ensure learning continued through the pandemic and announce the Jan. 11 return to class remains as originally schedule.

I want to thank the teachers, support staff, parents & everyone in the education system for their continued hard work and dedication to student safety and learning throughout the pandemic. 2/2 #abed — Adriana LaGrange (@AdrianaLaGrange) January 4, 2021

Junior and senior high school students in Alberta who were not previously enrolled in online learning, have been studying from home since the end of November as a result of the province's effort to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Students in Kindergarten through Grade 6 are currently participating in a single week of online learning following the holiday break.