CALGARY -- They’re sneaky, they’re stealth, they number in the thousands and they have but a single mission — to spread smiles one wine bottle at a time.

Women across different communities in Alberta are delivering surprise gifts to doorsteps in an effort to spread a little kindness amid the pandemic.

"I love the positivity," said Shannon Stubbert, one of the people who came up with the idea. "It’s really uplifting in a time when things are really dark right now."

The initiative started out as a silly joke between two friends who hadn’t seen each other because they were stuck at home.

Now, Alberta Wine Ninjas — a private Facebook group — has exploded with more than 50,000 people joining since it was created in early May.

"Women want to support each other, they want to do positive stories for each other and they’re loving getting out and being sneaky," said Stubbert. "They’re excited and being able to do it in a safe environment while still social distancing has just been great."

People are really getting into the spirit. Members dressed as ninjas, unicorns and sasquatches have shared videos of their successful missions online.

The idea seems to be working as recipients have posted their deliveries and shared how much the gifts mean to them after months confined at home.

'“Alberta ladies rock We turned a pandemic into something we will look back on and smile," writes member Sharna Johnston.

"I have been Ninga’d [sic]. Thank you for such a wonderful bunch of goodies! You made my day!" writes Patricia Kerr.

The basis is simple: join the group, find the area you live in and enter your address to get 'Ninja'd' and then return the favour.

Calgary police warn that posting your address online does come with a risk and encourage participants to take caution and follow all social distancing and health guidelines in place due to the pandemic.

The group is working on a major drop in Fort McMurray at the end of the month to show support to the community that’s been hit hard by flooding, the pandemic and tough economic times.

"We just want everyone to know you’re not alone in this," said Stubbert. "Times are hard right now and even if you can’t see us, you’re loved."