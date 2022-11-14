Albertans know winter tires are important, poll shows only 56% use them

Alberta has already seen its fair share of snowy weather to start the month, but a new poll suggests that many drivers are still not using winter tires on their vehicles.

The survey, conducted by Leger for the Tire and Rubber Association of Canada (TRAC), found that just 56 per cent of Alberta drivers use them, slightly below the national average of 63 per cent.

More Alberta drivers are using winter tires than those in Manitoba (54 per cent), but 74 per cent of drivers in Atlantic Canada have them installed.

TRAC's survey says of those Alberta driver who do use winter tires, many have witnessed the benefits first-hand.

"Seventy-four per cent of Alberta motorists with winter tires say their tires have saved them from loss of control or a collision," TRAC said. "But the fact that 43 per cent of the province's drivers do not use winter tires threatens everyone using wintertime roadways."

TRAC recommends all Canadian drivers use winter tires that possess a Three-Peak Mountain Snowflake Symbol (3PMS), which is an indicator that they "meet or exceed" policy standards on snow traction.

"Drivers have three choices for winter driving: all-season tires; all-season tires with the 3PMS symbol and dedicated winter tires designed exclusively for winter. Selecting the right tire can mean the difference between a surefooted winter motoring experience and a nervous drive," TRAC said.

The survey results were compiled from data collected outside Quebec, where winter tires are required by law.

Many of the same factors – cost, different driving habits and belief that all-seasons are "good enough" – were prominent in this year's report, but TRAC says more drivers nationwide are using them.

A 2017 survey found only 60 per cent of drivers outside Quebec use winter tires.

A survey of 1,607 Canadian drivers was completed online between Oct. 21 and 30, using Leger’s online panel. A probability sample of the same size would yield a margin of error of +/-2.4 per cent, 19 times out of 20.