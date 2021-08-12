CALGARY -- A 19-year-old Calgary man faces weapon, assault and drug charges in connection with a December 2020 shooting in a southeast neighbourhood that left a man critically injured.

Officers responded to the 400 block of Cranford Park S.E. in the early morning hours of Dec. 7, 2020 following multiple reports of gunshots. The initial calls were followed by another call reporting a man suffering from a gunshot wound had been found on a neighbouring road.

Police administered first aid to the man until EMS arrived and transported him to hospital in critical condition.

On Thursday, police confirmed 19-year-old Jason Marc Leduc of Calgary had been arrested in connection with the shooting.

Investigators believe Leduc and the gunshot victim were known to one another.

Leduc faces several charges in connection with the investigation including: