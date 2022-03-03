ATP turns a Kitchen Party into a new musical

The cast of Alberta Kitchen Party, a new musical which has its world premiere Friday at the Martha Cohen Theatre in Arts Commons The cast of Alberta Kitchen Party, a new musical which has its world premiere Friday at the Martha Cohen Theatre in Arts Commons

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Refugee count tops one million; Russians besiege Ukraine ports

The number of people sent fleeing Ukraine by Russia’s invasion topped 1 million on Wednesday, the swiftest refugee exodus this century, the United Nations said, as Russian forces kept up their bombardment of the country’s second-biggest city, Kharkiv, and laid siege to two strategic seaports.

Conservatives to elect new leader Sept. 10

The Conservative Party of Canada will wait until Sept. 10 to pick a new leader, providing more time for prospective candidates to mount their campaigns, including former Quebec premier Jean Charest.

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina