ATP turns a Kitchen Party into a new musical

Before the pandemic, most people at a house party ended up in the kitchen, making for the famous kitchen party.

Now Alberta Theatre Projects wants to bring back the spirit of the kitchen to their upcoming world premier musical celebration.

ATP, in conjunction with Joe Slabe's Forte Musical Guild are presenting Alberta Kitchen Party, which offers an inside look at the challenges and triumphs of being a performing artist in Alberta.

Alberta Kitchen Party blends spirited tunes with the personal stories that are the unique journey each artist has taken to lead a life on stage.

The performers play their own instruments and each chose or wrote a song that they felt captured their personal journey in the love language of music.

Alberta Kitchen Party runs through March 19 at the Martha Cohen Theatre in Arts Commons.

Tickets are available at albertatheatreprojects.com.