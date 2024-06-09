CALGARY
Calgary

    • Autopsy confirms death of 16-year-old teen was homicide

    Calgary police investigate a deadly stabbing in Forest Lawn that killed a teen June 6. A 17-year-old was charged with first-degree murder Saturday. Calgary police investigate a deadly stabbing in Forest Lawn that killed a teen June 6. A 17-year-old was charged with first-degree murder Saturday.
    An autopsy conducted Sunday confirmed that the death of a 16-year-old teenage boy in Forest Lawn was a homicide.

    The teen was stabbed Thursday around 7 p.m. in the 1300 block of 41 Street S.E. in the Calgary community of Forest Lawn.

    Saturday, a 17-year-old was charged with first-degree murder.

    “This tragic incident didn’t need to happen. My condolences go out to the victim’s family,” said Calgary Police Service homicide unit Staff Sgt. Sean Gregson, in a release. “The impact of an incident like this has a ripple effect through the community. I sympathize with family and friends who have been shaken by this tragic loss.”

    Anyone with information is asked to contact Calgary police at 403-266-1234. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online or by downloading the P3 Tips app.

