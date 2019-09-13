The members of the Calgary Flames will resemble their Stanley Cup winning predecessors when they take to the ice at Mosaic Stadium in Regina on October 26.

On Friday, the team announced that it would be wearing a retro ADIZERO jersey at the outdoor game with the same block-letter numbers and typography of the Flames' 1989 jerseys.

The Flames will face the Winnipeg Jet at the 2019 Tim Hortons NHL Heritage Classic.