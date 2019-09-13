Blast from the past: Flames to wear 1989 throwback at Heritage Classic
The Calgary Flames will wear a 1989-inspired throwback jersey at the Heritage Classic in Regina (Calgary Flames)
Published Friday, September 13, 2019 11:31AM MDT
Last Updated Friday, September 13, 2019 1:12PM MDT
The members of the Calgary Flames will resemble their Stanley Cup winning predecessors when they take to the ice at Mosaic Stadium in Regina on October 26.
On Friday, the team announced that it would be wearing a retro ADIZERO jersey at the outdoor game with the same block-letter numbers and typography of the Flames' 1989 jerseys.
The Flames will face the Winnipeg Jet at the 2019 Tim Hortons NHL Heritage Classic.