Boaters snap shot of bobcat sitting in tree along Elbow River
A young bobcat was spotted, along with its mother, in a tree on the Elbow River. (@DougSmode)
Published Tuesday, July 30, 2019 12:08PM MDT
Last Updated Tuesday, July 30, 2019 6:09PM MDT
A photo of a bobcat captured in Calgary is making the rounds on social media.
Doug Smode and a friend were rafting on the Elbow River on Monday morning when they came across a pair of bobcats lurking in a tree on a stretch of shoreline between 34th Avenue and Elbow Park Lane S.W.
“We saw the baby and a mother on a tree growing out overhanging the river and we actually floated right underneath of them,” he said.
“The photo is of the baby we didn't get a good one of the mother.”
Smode said it appears the cats were trying to make their way to a small island in the river.
Alberta Fish and Wildlife was also notified.