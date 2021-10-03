Body armour, RCMP and Edmonton police uniform stolen from Calgary home

CALGARY -

Calgary police are alerting the public after two police uniforms and various pieces of equipment were taken from a northwest home.

Officials say officers were called to the home of an RCMP officer following a break-and-enter on Saturday and conducted an extensive search.

A number of items they say were taken during the incident were found, but Calgary police say a variety of other objects are still missing, including an RCMP uniform and an Edmonton police officer's uniform.

The missing RCMP items are:

Soft body armour;

RCMP duty belt containing no tools or ammunition;

Plain clothes firearm holster;

RCMP patrol jacket with fleece liner;

RCMP thin jacket;

RCMP parka;

Four RCMP duty shirts, long and short sleeved;

Five RCMP ball caps;

RCMP toque;

International RCMP uniform shirts, long and short sleeved;

A small SentrySafe;

Soft police duty bag;

Hard police duty bag;

Tactical fanny pack and;

Various police patches and shoulder flashes.

Officials say the missing EPS items include an EPS duty hat and a dress uniform.

No firearms, ammunition, radio equipment or "use of force options" were taken.

Police would like to remind the public that if they are concerned at any time about an individual who is identifying themselves as a police officer, citizens can ask to see that individual's police badge and photo identification.

Anyone with information about this incident, or who may come across these items, is asked to contact CPS by calling the non-emergency number at 403-266-1234. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers through any of the following methods:

TALK: 1-800-222-8477

TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org

APP: P3 Tips