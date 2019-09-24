Taj Express, a Bollywood dance troupe, landed at Calgary International Airport Monday night and was surprised by a white hatting ceremony arranged by Alberta Ballet along with Tourism Calgary.

The members of the troupe donned their hats during their first taste of Calgary's western hospitality.

Taj Express is a high-energy, new Indian pop music troupe that performs live music with joyful dance by some of the stars of Bollywood cinema and greatest musicians.

The Alberta Ballet efforts to bring in world class performers and invited Taj Express to Alberta.

"I’m so excited to bring these artists from so far away, here to Alberta, so we can appreciate that on our stage," said Jean Grand-Maitre, Alberta Ballet's artistic director. 'It’s probably the biggest collaboration we’ve had from a company from so far away, it’s really thrilling for us."

"f ever you want to see this art form once in your life, an art form appreciated by Billions of fans across the World, this is your chance to see it and experience it."

Taj Express has been seen by millions across the world and this will be their first time performing in Canada.

The Troupe kicks off their North American tour in Calgary with five shows starting Wednesday September 25.

For ticket information visit Alberta Ballet