Calgary police say murder charges have been laid against two brothers in connection with the death of a 34-year-old man in January.

Police were called to an alleyway behind the 100 block of 15 Street N.W. on January 22 at 12:10 a.m. for reports of a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

An investigation discovered that the victim, identified as Jordan Moore, was involved in an altercation just a short time earlier.

Jermaine Bailey, 30, and Xavier Bailey, 25, both of Calgary, are each charged with first-degree murder.

Both brothers are scheduled to appear in court on March 14.