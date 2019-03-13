CTV News Calgary Latest Videos
Brothers charged in connection with murder of Jordan Moore
Jordan Moore was the victim of a January 22, 2019 shooting in Hillhurst (image courtesy: Moore family)
Published Wednesday, March 13, 2019 12:36PM MDT
Last Updated Wednesday, March 13, 2019 1:12PM MDT
Calgary police say murder charges have been laid against two brothers in connection with the death of a 34-year-old man in January.
Police were called to an alleyway behind the 100 block of 15 Street N.W. on January 22 at 12:10 a.m. for reports of a man suffering from a gunshot wound.
An investigation discovered that the victim, identified as Jordan Moore, was involved in an altercation just a short time earlier.
Jermaine Bailey, 30, and Xavier Bailey, 25, both of Calgary, are each charged with first-degree murder.
Both brothers are scheduled to appear in court on March 14.