The Homicide Unit continues to investigate the shooting death of a man on Tuesday and police say the suspects in the case are involved in a criminal lifestyle and are directly connected to the drug trade.

Jordan Moore, 34, was found suffering from serious injuries in an alley in the Hillhurst area on Tuesday morning and later died in hospital.

“The death of Jordan is certainly tragic. He was walking on foot in the community. We have been in direct conversation and contact with his family. As far as what led to the altercation, because this is a very active investigation, I can’t get into those details,” said CPS Staff Sergeant Martin Schiavetta. “We also know that he was an avid walker and he also resided in that community.”

Police say an altercation occurred sometime between 11:00 and 11:30 p.m. and shots were fired.

Officers executed search warrants on three properties in the city in connection to the investigation:

1000 block of 10 Street S.W., 1100 block of 12 Avenue S.W. Sierra Morena Mews S.W.

A wooded area near Richmond Road and Westhills Way S.W. is also being searched for evidence and a blue tent has been set up along the perimeter.

“We are looking for any evidence that supports charges in relation to this homidice,” said Schiavetta.

Chiara Bertolin lives in a nearby apartment building and says officers were posted in the hallway outside her neighbour’s door.

“It’s pretty terrifying, you’re first concern is for the safety of your neighbours and your friends and the community in general but the officer’s presence does help a little bit. It’s unsettling when we don’t really know what’s going on, they’ve been very quiet but it’s nice to know that they’re there,” she said. “There’s strange comings and goings in the middle of the night, never the same person going into the unit. We’ve had our own suspicions about the activities of the people inside there but it’s never been anything too disturbing so this is definitely a shock.”

Police say two people who were arrested on Tuesday have been released without charges but are still considered suspects in the investigation.

“We do have suspects that we believe are responsible for this event,” said Schiavetta. “We did take two individuals into our custody and they have been released, however, they still remain suspects in this investigation.”

Schiavetta says it is not yet known what the relationship is between the suspects and the victim.

“There may be more suspects that we’re looking for and hopefully in the next coming days we can determine that,” he said. “Because this is an active investigation, I can’t discuss the details of the altercation but I am confident in saying that the suspects themselves are connected to the drug trade.”

The Homicide Unit would like anyone with information about this incident to call the Calgary Police Service at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.