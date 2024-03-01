CALGARY
Calgary

    • Calgary drivers face snowy and slow commute to work Friday

    A stock photo of a snowy Calgary roady. (Pexels/Michael Job Loquellano) A stock photo of a snowy Calgary roady. (Pexels/Michael Job Loquellano)
    Share

    Calgary drivers saw slippery and snow-covered road conditions on their commute to work on Friday.

    Police say nine non-injury collisions were reported between midnight and 8 a.m.

    With flurries expected on and off throughout the day, Calgary road crews will be working to maintain major roadways until the snow stops, and the city's priority snow plan can be activated.

    How Calgary handles snow-covered roads

    Calgary clears snow-covered roads using a Priority Snow Plan.

    Crews spend the first 18 hours after snow stops falling tackling Priority 1 routes, including roads with more than 20,000 vehicles per day, like Crowchild Trail, as well as downtown cycle tracks. (Deerfoot Trail and Stoney Trail are maintained by the provincial government.)

    Crews then focus on Priority 2 routes — roads that carry more than 5,000 vehicles a day — like Kensington Road and Acadia Drive, as well as designated emergency routes around hospitals and fire stations, bus routes and roads with on-street bike lanes. This is done from 18 hours after snowfall ends to 36 hours.

    After that, crews turn to clearing Priority 3 routes, which include school and playground zones.

    Though the city does not typically clear snow from residential streets, crews will level ruts in them as needed.

    Snow-route parking bans

    The City of Calgary can declare a snow-route parking ban to help road crews clear streets from snow.

    The parking bans are put in place when Calgary has seen a significant accumulation of snow.

    Once called, snow-route parking bans can be in place for up to 72 hours.

    Snow routes are indicated by blue signs with a white snowflake symbol.

    Any vehicles left on snow routes during the ban can be ticketed or towed, but on-street accessible parking is exempt.

    For more information on our winter maintenance operations and updates, visit calgary.ca/snow.

    Snow routes are identified by a blue sign with a white snowflake.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    First-time homebuyer incentive discontinued: CMHC

    Canada's housing agency says it is ending the first-time homebuyer incentive program. Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp. says the deadline for new or updated submissions to the program is midnight eastern time on March 21.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton

    Lethbridge

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    • Two arsons under investigation by London police

      The first fire happened around 11:20 p.m. on Feb. 4 at a business in the area of Gainsborough and Hyde Park roads. Within 30 minutes, another fire was reported at the business’s second location in the area of Shamrock Road and Durrow Street.

    • McCue signs with NHL's Blue Jackets

      London Knights centre Max McCue has signed an entry-level NHL contract. He inked a three-year deal with the Columbus Blue Jackets starting with the 2024-25 season.

    • Water main break forces closure of London public school

      Because the school will not have access to water throughout the school day, students were temporarily transitioned to remote learning and were given access to independent learning activities from their classroom’s digital platform.

    Windsor

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News