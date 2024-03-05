Calgary Flames forward Martin Pospisil to have hearing reviewing hit on Kraken defender

Calgary Flames forward Martin Pospisil will have a hearing with the NHL Department of Player Safety on Wednesday to review a hit in the team's Monday night loss to the Seattle Kraken.

Pospisil is facing discipline for boarding Seattle defenceman Vince Dunn, NHL Player Safety said in a post on X, formerly Twitter, on Tuesday.

Calgary's Martin Pospisil will have a hearing tomorrow for boarding Seattle's Vince Dunn.

He hit Dunn into the boards from behind in the Kraken’s end at 13:41 of the third period, receiving a major penalty for checking from behind and a game misconduct.

"The following grounds are being considered for supplemental discipline: boarding. However, the Department of Player Safety retains the right to make adjustments to the infraction upon review," the NHL said on its website.

The collision was Pospisil’s second big hit of the game that got a negative reaction from the Kraken – launching defenceman Adam Larsson into the boards earlier on.

Welcome to the Marty Party 💪 pic.twitter.com/IMlSjtTYip — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) March 5, 2024

It was an eventful game for the 24-year-old, who also got into a brief scuffle with forward Tye Kartye in the second period.

The Slovakian forward is in his first season with the Flames and leads the team in penalty minutes, with 72. He has also registered six goals and nine assists through 45 games.