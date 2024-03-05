CALGARY
Calgary

    • Calgary Flames forward Martin Pospisil to have hearing reviewing hit on Kraken defender

    Seattle Kraken forward Tye Kartye (52) fights with Calgary Flames forward Martin Pospisil (76) during second period NHL hockey action in Calgary, Monday, March 4, 2024. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh) Seattle Kraken forward Tye Kartye (52) fights with Calgary Flames forward Martin Pospisil (76) during second period NHL hockey action in Calgary, Monday, March 4, 2024. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh)
    Share

    Calgary Flames forward Martin Pospisil will have a hearing with the NHL Department of Player Safety on Wednesday to review a hit in the team's Monday night loss to the Seattle Kraken.

    Pospisil is facing discipline for boarding Seattle defenceman Vince Dunn, NHL Player Safety said in a post on X, formerly Twitter, on Tuesday.

    He hit Dunn into the boards from behind in the Kraken’s end at 13:41 of the third period, receiving a major penalty for checking from behind and a game misconduct.

    "The following grounds are being considered for supplemental discipline: boarding. However, the Department of Player Safety retains the right to make adjustments to the infraction upon review," the NHL said on its website.

    The collision was Pospisil’s second big hit of the game that got a negative reaction from the Kraken – launching defenceman Adam Larsson into the boards earlier on.

    It was an eventful game for the 24-year-old, who also got into a brief scuffle with forward Tye Kartye in the second period.

    The Slovakian forward is in his first season with the Flames and leads the team in penalty minutes, with 72. He has also registered six goals and nine assists through 45 games.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton

    Lethbridge

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News