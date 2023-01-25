Calgary Hitmen announce mental health awareness game on Feb. 1

The Calgary Hitmen will be hosting a special mental health awareness game next month.

The team has partnered with the Calgary arm of the Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA Calgary) to promote the importance of good mental health during its Feb. 1 game againstConnor Bedard andthe Regina Pats.

"Most people who are living with a mental illness see their first symptoms before the age of 18," said Sara Jordan, executive director of CMHA Calgary.

"So being able to help these young athletes develop skills on how to help themselves and others regarding mental health and suicide prevention is incredibly beneficial to them and our community."

Throughout the game, attendees will be able to see videos of Hitmen players talking about the importance of mental health.

This mental health awareness game is part of the Hitmen’s ongoing partnership with CMHA Calgary and its Talk Today program, which aims to address the mental health needs of players.

“The Talk Today program encourages a healthy dialogue for those who need someone to talk to and we are proud that our players and organization are engaged in something that can truly change lives for the better," said Amy Bontorin, assistant manager of business operations for the Hitmen.

The Calgary Hitmen take on the Regina Pats at the Saddledome at 7 p.m. on Feb. 1.

Tickets for the game start from $11.99 for kids and $24.99 for adults.

For more information you can visit HitmenHockey.com.