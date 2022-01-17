Calgary Humane Society gets $15K in donations through Betty White Challenge

The Calgary Humane Society says it has received thousands of dollars in donations in honour of Betty White, who was known for her animal advocacy.

The humane society announced on Jan. 7 it would be accepting donations in honour of the late Hollywood star as part of a viral movement dubbed the #BettyWhiteChallenge.

The movement, launched by fans after White's passing, encourages people to donate to local animal shelters in the days leading up to, and on, Jan. 17, which would have been White's centennial.

The humane society said on Monday morning it had already received $15,000 in donations in White's honour in the days leading up to White's would-be 100th birthday.

The humane society will also be putting a white cat up for adoption which they've named Betty White.

If you would like to donate to the Calgary Humane Society in honour of Betty White you can donate through the organization's website.