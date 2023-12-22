Calgary International Airport bustling with holiday travellers

Passengers are lining up at the Calgary International Airport on Friday on what's believed to be the busiest travel day of the year.

According to the Calgary Airport Authority, 1.5 million guests are expected to pass through the airport during the holiday season, with up to 55,000 guests each day.

"It's pretty decent. It's moving pretty quick," one man named C.J. told CTV News on Friday morning.

"I haven't been back at home in 13 years so it's become a Christmas miracle sort of thing."

He's headed to Halifax and remembers how bad the weather was this time last year.

"My mom was barricading her place and the family was taking extra precautions."

In 2022, a winter storm in Vancouver, along with extremely cold temperatures in Alberta, snared travellers heading out on their Christmas getaways.

The weather cancelled more than 1,000 flights across Canada and forced guests to seek refunds from carriers.

While the weather is beyond the airport's control, officials encourage guests to follow some simple guidelines to make their trips as easy and efficient as possible.

Those include arriving at least two hours early for domestic flights and three hours early for international flights.

The Canadian Air Transport Security Authority (CATSA) also suggests guests who are bringing gifts with them to hold off on wrapping them until they're through security.

However, it says one of the biggest backlogs at checkpoints is due to travellers not having their proper documentation ready, so CATSA reminds everyone to have those ready and easily accessible.

(With files from Mason DePatie)