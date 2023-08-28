Calgary kid to be featured in NYC's Times Square for Down Syndrome campaign
Four-year-old Calgarian Kolby Swanson will soon have his smiling face appear above the crowds in New York City's Times Square as part of an awareness campaign by the National Down Syndrome Society.
His picture will be part of a one-hour presentation highlighting the value that people with Down Syndrome bring, and promoting acceptance and inclusion.
Kolby was chosen from 2,400 applicants from across North America.
The presentation will air between 9:30 and 10:30 a.m. ET on Sept. 9 and will also be livestreamed on the National Down Syndrome Society's Facebook page.
