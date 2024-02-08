Calgary liquor store offering support 6-pack for Swifties forced to watch Super Bowl

The Super Bowl broadcast is notorious for drawing a large contingent of non-football fans who watch for the commercials and the half-time show.

Now, an Alberta liquor store r is offering a trio of Super Bowl-themed six packs ahead of Sunday’s big game, including one targeted at the newest group of NFL fans.

Alberta Beer Exchange, which offers an astonishing array of Alberta-made beers and cocktails is offering a container of craft cocktails for all the Swifties who are tuning in to watch Sunday.

The container is called “The Go Taylor’s Boyfriend! Swift Pack” with an illustration of Taylor Swift dressed in Chiefs swag.

“Come grab a six pack to support everyone’s favourite Super Bowl attendee this year,” it says on the Alberta Beer Exchange website. “A curated pack for the Swifties that are getting forced to watch the game!”

The Swift Pack retails for $27.95.

There’s also a Kansas City Chiefs carryout pack for beer and a San Francisco 49ers pack available for Chiefs haters – or maybe a better description, to borrow a phrase from her most recent #1 single,“anti-heroes?”

Albertabeerx is also offering local craft brews for 49ers fans

You can order online here or pick up a pack at the Alberta Beer Exchange store at 130, 1642 10th Ave SW.

The Alberta Beer Exchange (CTV News Calgary/Darren Wright).