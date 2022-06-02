Calgary man accused in 'grandparent scam' facing 10 charges

A Calgary man accused of defrauding several seniors out of thousands of dollars in what is known as the "grandparent scam" is facing 10 charges.

A grandparent scam involves scammers posing as grandchildren of elderly people, claiming they have been arrested and are in urgent need to money to get bail.

Scammers have also been known to pose as government officials or law enforcement looking to collect payment for bail.

"Throughout the course of this investigation, officers spoke with several victims who courageously came forward to report their experience with an unknown man who was allegedly posing as a court-appointed courier," police said.

"Between February and April, fraudsters would make arrangements to show up at victims’ homes to collect thousands of dollars. In April alone, approximately 20 similar incidents reported to police resulted in a combined loss of $199,000."

A suspect was identified after investigators reviewed CCTV footage and spoke to multiple witnesses.

Jason Dwight Dear, 38, is charged with seven counts of fraud over $5,000, three counts of using a stolen credit card and one count of possession of a controlled substance.

He is scheduled to appear in court on June 8.

"We are asking anyone who has been approached by an unknown person asking for bail payment to report it to police," said Staff Sgt. Mark Auger.

"These fraudsters are clever and convincing, and they prey on people’s generosity and trustworthiness. We’re encouraging citizens to be diligent in verifying people’s identity before handing over any form of payment. Oftentimes talking about the situation with family members and close friends helps bring the truth to light."

Calgary police also issued a reminder that its officers and other law enforcement officers, do not collect bail money from citizens over the phone.

"Bail payments can only be paid in person at the courthouse or correctional centres and receipts will be issued," police said.

"Only Canadian currency, debit and credit cards are accepted as payment. Gift cards, e-transfers and cheques are not accepted. Funds will never be transferred to other accounts.

In the vast majority of situations, the person needing bail will make phone calls themselves to secure bail, not police."

Information on how seniors can protect themselves, along with a description of how the grandparent scam is typically played out, is available on the Calgary Police Service website.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

