Calgary man 'actively exploiting' teenage girls in the sex trade: ALERT

Authorities say more victims of a Calgary man, accused in a human trafficking investigation, have come forward, leading to more charges in the case.

In late May, members of the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams (ALERT) announced charges against 21-year-old Benjamin Loewen in connection with the sexual exploitation of teenage girls.

At the time, ALERT said they had spoken with a 15-year-old girl who said she was forced into sexual situations by the accused.

Since then, three more victims, between the ages of 16 and 18, have come forward to police.

"We've continued with our investigation and believe that he was actively exploiting these teens, and other girls as well," said Staff Sgt. Colleen Bowers with ALERT's human trafficking unit in a statement.

Bowers says investigators are now releasing Loewen's image in order to encourage more victims to come forward.

"It's important that his victims know about Bill C-36," Bowers said.

"The Protection of Communities and Exploited Persons Act makes it illegal for a third party to benefit from a person who is working in the sex trade, or is being sexually exploited."

As a result of the updated investigation, Loewen faces a dozen new charges:

Sexual assault;

Sexual interference;

Two counts of material benefit from sexual services of a person under 18;

Two counts of procure a person under 18;

Two counts of making child pornography;

Two counts of distribution of child pornography;

Advertisement of sexual services; and

Extortion by threats.

Loewen remains under house arrest until his next court date on Aug. 28.

Anyone with information about this investigation is encouraged to call the Calgary Police Service or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).